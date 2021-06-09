Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

