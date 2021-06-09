Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,508 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,307,000 after purchasing an additional 650,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

