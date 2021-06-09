Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 338,097 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,097 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $29,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.