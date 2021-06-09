Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 23,228 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,228 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

