Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,084 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

