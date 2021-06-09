Madison Asset Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,285,000 after buying an additional 116,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

