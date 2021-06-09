Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.62.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

