Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,953,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

NYSE RAMP opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

