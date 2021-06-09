MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 2,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 756,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.