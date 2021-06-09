LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €695.00 by Morgan Stanley

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €635.00 ($747.06).

Shares of MC stock opened at €659.70 ($776.12) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €621.34. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

