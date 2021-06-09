Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the quarter. Luminex comprises approximately 3.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Luminex were worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Luminex by 16.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 632,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luminex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

