Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

