Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $62,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $149.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $150.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

