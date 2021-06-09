Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 737 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 737 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,913,977. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

