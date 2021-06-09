Loop Capital Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $45.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,278,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
