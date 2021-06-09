Loop Capital Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $45.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 728,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,278,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

