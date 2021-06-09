Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

