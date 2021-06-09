Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,846 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $11,304,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

