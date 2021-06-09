Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $388.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $411.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

