Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 49.10 ($0.64).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON LLOY opened at GBX 48.90 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.75.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders bought 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419 over the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.