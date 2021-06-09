Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Livent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Livent by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

