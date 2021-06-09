Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $264.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.37. 71,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,962. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

