Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

