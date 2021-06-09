Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.