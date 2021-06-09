Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,006 shares.The stock last traded at $72.89 and had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -91.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

