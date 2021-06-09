Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $63.33 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00221648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00209483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01299552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,680.90 or 1.00027084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.