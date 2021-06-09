Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.95

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 6228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 137,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,929,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

