Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $53,017.10 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,967,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

