Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 915 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80).
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106. The company has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
