Lee Hsien Yang Purchases 915 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106. The company has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

