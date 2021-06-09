Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading Down 1.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 533,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 741,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 target price on Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 target price on Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers various games that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm; Bud Farm Idle Tycoon; Bud Farm Grass Roots; Bud Farm 420; Archer: Danger Phone; The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s; The Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money; It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Dragon Up: Idle Adventure; and FUBAR: Idle Party Tycoon.

