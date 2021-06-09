Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$42.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.70.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

