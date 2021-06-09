Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $14.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 6,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,091. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

