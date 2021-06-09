Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BIOTU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

