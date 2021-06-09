Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 676,252 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 97.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 676,252 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 65.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

