Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth about $14,274,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $4,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $582,000.

Shares of ACQRU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

