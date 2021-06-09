Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $110,000 in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,199,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.