Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

