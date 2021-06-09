Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Decreased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 16,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.85. 7,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.69.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

