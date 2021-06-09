Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

Shares of KRNT opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.50 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

