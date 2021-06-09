Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) shares rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Knight Equity lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KCG lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

