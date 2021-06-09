Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 5,575 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

