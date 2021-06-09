Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kimco Realty traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 2776292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.