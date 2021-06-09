Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.