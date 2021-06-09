Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. Kimball International shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 114,017 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kimball International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

