Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:CHE opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.16.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.