Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 3,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CHE opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.16.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

