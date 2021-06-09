Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

