Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

