Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $254,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,277,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

