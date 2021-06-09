Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $248,000 in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 91,691 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 226,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.