Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $165.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

