Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

